Express Wash Concepts Accelerates Detroit Metro Market Growth Announces 8Th Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

Free Signature Washes May 30 – June 8 at 20340 Farmington Road in Livonia

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the grand opening of its 8th metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash located at 20340 Farmington Road in Livonia. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 118 express wash locations across Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus and Hampton Roads. Looking ahead, more than 25 new sites are set to break ground or open by the end of 2025- including five throughout Detroit.

"As a homegrown, locally operated company, we're proud to make a lasting impact with each grand opening- helping our customers protect their vehicles, supporting our team members, and giving back through meaningful community partnerships," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As we continue our Detroit metro area growth, we remain focused on delivering industry-leading value, outstanding customer care, and providing an exceptional wash experience that exceeds expectations."

From May 30 -June 8, 2025, the Livonia Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($22 value). Customers can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club and receive 50% off their first three months- plus, for every new sign-up, Clean Express will donate $10 to Elmwood Blessing Box , a local nonprofit providing discreet access to food and essential items for neighbors in need.

Additional Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to Elmwood Blessing Box. Once purchased at the Livonia wash, gift cards are redeemable at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 118 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

