Keith King, CEO, NVBDC

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Andy Macias, Founder, Gutterpy Tents

Gutterpy Tents powered by Liquid Screen Design Joins NVBDC's MVO Task Force to Support Veteran Entrepreneurs and Elevate Event Branding

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes Gutterpy Tents powered by Liquid Screen Design as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This strategic partnership strengthens NVBDC's ongoing mission to support Veteran-owned businesses by expanding access to branding, merchandising, and event solutions tailored for maximum impact.Founded by Navy Veteran Andy Macias, Gutterpy Tents began as a simple solution to unreliable tents at outdoor tailgates and evolved into a fast-growing, Cleveland-based company known for its patented rain-gutter tent system, custom-branded gear, and full-service event merchandising. Following a merger with Liquid Screen Design, Gutterpy Tents has expanded its marketing offerings to provide free graphic design services with promotional product orders, Print-on-Demand (POD) stores, individualized fulfillment of orders, completely custom swag boxes and kitting, and physical marketing analysis while tracking ROI on promotional products. In addition, the new collaboration will allow Gutterpy Tents to offer a wider range of products and pass along cost savings to customers.“Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force just made sense,” said Macias, Owner of Gutterpy.“We're a Veteran-owned business committed to helping other Veteran-owned businesses look good, stay dry, and stand out. Being part of this network connects us with like-minded leaders and new opportunities to grow and give back.”Inspired by a personal journey that began while stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Gutterpy was founded by Macias following the loss of his wife, a Special Agent with the U.S. State Department. For Macias, Gutterpy is more than a brand-it's a mission-driven venture dedicated to supporting fellow Veterans. His family's legacy of service, spanning the military, education, law, diplomacy, and public service, continues to fuel his purpose and drive.Within the MVO Task Force, Macias advocates for elevating Veterans' presence at conferences, like the NVBDC National Conference.“Let's give Veteran-owned businesses the presence they deserve,” he emphasized.“We're here to help with tents, apparel, banners-everything they need to create a lasting impression.”To learn more about Gutterpy Tents powered by Liquid Screen Design, visit .About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at .About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at ./nvbdc-news/gutterpy-tents-powered-by-liquid-screen-design-joins-nvbdcs-mvo-task-force-to-support-veteran-entrepreneurs-and-elevate-event-branding/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.