Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WINQ Cosmetics Turns Up The Heat With New“Spicy” Matte Hot Pink Lipstick


2025-05-30 09:10:44
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WINQ Cosmetics is proud to unveil its newest showstopper: Spicy Matte Lipstick, a hot pink lipstick designed to fire up your makeup game. Packed with bold pigment, SPF protection, and nourishing Vitamin E, this hot pink matte lipstick is more than just a pretty face – it's a fierce statement of confidence.
“Spicy” is not your ordinary bold pink lipstick. Infused with skincare ingredients and attitude, this fiery shade brings together fashion and function. It glides on smoothly, dries down matte, and leaves behind a lasting impression – all while shielding your lips from the sun and environmental damage.
“Why settle for mild when you can be Spicy?” says a spokesperson from WINQ Cosmetics.“We created this lipstick to empower everyone to express themselves with color that's vibrant, bold, and unforgettable.”
But there's more: this hot pink liquid lipstick doesn't just stay on your lips. Its buildable formula doubles as a cheek tint, adding a radiant flush to your skin in just a few taps – perfect for on-the-go glam. Whether you're headed to brunch, a meeting, or a night out,“Spicy” has your back.
Key Features:
.Stunning hot pink pigment for a bold, matte finish
.Infused with SPF to protect your pout
.Enriched with Vitamin E for soft, healthy lips
.Multitasking formula works as a lipstick and cheek tint
.Long-lasting, smudge-resistant wear
If you're looking to make a fierce entrance, Spicy Matte Lipstick is your new secret weapon. It's the ultimate hot pink liquid lipstick that keeps your lips protected and your look unforgettable.
Availability:
“Spicy Hot Pink Matte Liquid Lipstick” is now available exclusively on the WINQ Cosmetics website.

Company :-Winq Cosmetics

User :- Shivangi Sharma

Email

Phone :-09899111197

Url :-


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

