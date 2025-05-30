5WPR Recognized In The Spring 2025 Clutch Global Awards For Excellence Across Multiple PR Categories

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., is proud to announce its recognition in the spring 2025 Clutch Global Awards across multiple key categories, reinforcing the agency's leadership and expertise in the public relations industry.

5WPR was named the top-ranked agency for Investor Relations , earning the #1 spot in this highly competitive category. The agency was also recognized among the top-ranked firms for Crisis Communications , Corporate Communications , and Public Relations overall. These distinctions from Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, are based on in-depth client feedback, performance data, and proven ability to deliver outstanding results.

The awards celebrate agencies that consistently demonstrate excellence and innovation across industries and practice areas. 5WPR's strong showing in this year's spring rankings reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to delivering impactful strategies and measurable success for its clients across a broad range of sectors.

"We are honored to be recognized across multiple categories by Clutch in their 2025 Global Awards," said Matthew Caiola, CEO of 5WPR. "This recognition reflects the dedication, talent, and relentless drive of our teams to deliver meaningful, results-driven work for our clients. Thank you to everyone at 5WPR who contributes to our continued success, and to our clients for placing their trust in us."

5WPR continues to grow its service offerings and expand its client base while maintaining its focus on innovation, agility, and results-driven public relations. For more information on 5WPR's award-winning services, please contact the team here .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion , Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology , Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

