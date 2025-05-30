Upexi To Present At The Iaccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference On June 24-25
iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:
Date: June 24-25, 2025
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24th at 12:30 p.m. ET
Webcast :
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications.
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit .
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email:...
Phone: (216) 347-0473
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: ...
Phone: (212) 896-1254
Legal Disclaimer:
