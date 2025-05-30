Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Upexi To Present At The Iaccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference On June 24-25


2025-05-30 08:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the“Company” or“Upexi”), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced that management will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24 and 25, 2025.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:
Date: June 24-25, 2025
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24th at 12:30 p.m. ET
Webcast :

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit .

Follow Upexi on X -
Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -
Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -

Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email:...
Phone: (216) 347-0473

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: ...
Phone: (212) 896-1254


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

