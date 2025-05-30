National Awareness Campaign Highlighting The Future Of Cancer Care
Featuring cover story Jenna Fischer, the campaign centers on courage, vulnerability, and community. The actress opens up about her own journey with breast cancer, from diagnosis to remission and everything in between. In a candid interview, Fischer discusses how she navigated treatment while continuing to work, the holistic routines that supported her recovery, and how community became her lifeline. She now uses her platform to raise awareness, mentor other women facing a diagnosis, and advocate for more flexible, compassionate work environments for cancer patients. Her story underscores the campaign's mission: to inspire proactive care, empower patient voices, and humanize the evolving landscape of cancer treatment.
The print component of "Future of Cancer Care" will be distributed in of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .
This campaign was made possible with the support of Jenna Fischer , the American Society of Clinical Oncology , the Association of Cancer Care Centers , Imerman Angels , the Personalized Medicine Coalition , the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and features paid content from Agilent, Galapagos, Eli Lilly and Company, BostonGene, Novocure & Qure AI, Summit Therapeutics & Accessia Health.
