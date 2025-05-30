HMC's Tobacco Control Center Showcases Expertise In Tobacco Control During Dubai Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Al Mulla, Senior Consultant Public Health and Disease Control and Director of the Tobacco Control Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), a collaborating center by the World Health Organization for treating tobacco dependance, participated in a workshop organised by Emirates Health Services at the Primary Healthcare Department on May 26 in Dubai, UAE.

At the event, HMC showcased the expertise of the Tobacco Control Center and emphasized that Qatar is among one of the first in the region to introduce tobacco cessation services.

Dr. Al Mulla presented an overview of the efforts of HMC and the Tobacco Control Center, along with key achievements in combating tobacco use in the State of Qatar.

He also provided a summary of the tobacco control laws issued by the State and their implementationand highlighting statistics on the prevalence of tobacco use in Qatar and countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region. He presented the cost of the tobacco epidemic in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and emphasized the role of the Tobacco Control Center in reducing tobacco use through regular educational and awareness activities within the community.

Dr. Al Mulla outlined the free treatment services provided by HMC's Tobacco Control Center's cessation clinics, including the use of medications, nicotine replacement therapies, and laser treatment.