Azerbaijan Spotlights Khankendi-1 As Debut Closed-Type Substation In Liberated Areas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)"Khankendi-1" is the first closed-type substation built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Advisor to the President of Azerenergy OJSC on General Affairs Vugar Aliyev said at a meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues in Khankendi, Trend reports.

He articulated that subsequent to the execution of the undertaken initiatives, the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones were integrated into the national energy grid via a comprehensive network of four distinct ingress points: from the 110 kV "Shukurbayli" substation located in the southern sector, from the 330 kV "Aghjabadi" and "Imishli" substations positioned in the eastern quadrant, and from the 110 kV "Ganja" substation situated in the northern region.