Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Spotlights Khankendi-1 As Debut Closed-Type Substation In Liberated Areas


2025-05-30 07:06:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 30. "Khankendi-1" is the first closed-type substation built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Advisor to the President of Azerenergy OJSC on General Affairs Vugar Aliyev said at a meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues in Khankendi, Trend reports.

He articulated that subsequent to the execution of the undertaken initiatives, the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones were integrated into the national energy grid via a comprehensive network of four distinct ingress points: from the 110 kV "Shukurbayli" substation located in the southern sector, from the 330 kV "Aghjabadi" and "Imishli" substations positioned in the eastern quadrant, and from the 110 kV "Ganja" substation situated in the northern region.

MENAFN30052025000187011040ID1109615463

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search