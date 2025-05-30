Labcorp Expands Oncology Portfolio To Improve Patient Care And Advance Cancer Research

New test offerings target solid tumors and hematologic malignancies

BURLINGTON, N.C., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH ), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio. The additions include new test offerings for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies and enhanced biopharma solutions designed to accelerate clinical trials and companion diagnostic development.

"Labcorp is committed to serving as the trusted partner for advanced testing at every stage of cancer care," said Shakti Ramkissoon, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and medical lead for oncology at Labcorp. "Our expanded portfolio and integrated solutions provide our partners with the tools and insights they need to accelerate development programs and drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes."

Diagnostics: New Solutions for Solid Tumor and Hematologic Malignancies

To improve patient access to testing and identify those who may be eligible for targeted therapies, Labcorp is announcing:



Availability of new NGS panels for myeloid, lymphoid and pan-heme indications : These new panels offer broader genomic coverage and more clinically actionable insights for patients with hematologic malignancies, helping oncologists and pathologists navigate complex diagnoses and guide treatment decisions with greater speed and clarity.

The launch of a Rapid AML Panel, enhancing Labcorp's comprehensive test menu for acute myeloid leukemia : This panel will enable providers to make more timely, informed treatment decisions.

Expansion of capabilities to OmniSeq® INSIGHT : Labcorp's pan-solid tumor profiling test will soon include homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing. The addition of HRD testing will help identify patients with ovarian cancer who are most likely to benefit from targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors or who may be eligible for clinical trials.

Expanded FDA-approved companion diagnostics: Additions include the categorization of HER2-low and HER2-ultralow subtypes in the HER2 IHC test for patients with breast cancer and the VENTANA® MET (SP44) RxDx Assay for patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Enabling digital pathology advancements for anatomic pathology with further updates scheduled for 2025.

Biopharma Laboratory Services: Accelerating Clinical Trials and Companion Diagnostic Development

To support global trial consistency and enhance collaboration with the company's biopharma customers, Labcorp is also announcing:



Global expansion of Labcorp® Plasma FocusTM: Labcorp will now offer Labcorp Plasma Focus , a solid tumor liquid biopsy test, through its Geneva, Switzerland and Shanghai, China sites. Labcorp Plasma Focus complements the recent global expansion of Labcorp Tissue® Complete , a tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling assay of over 500 genes for pan-solid tumors. Together, the global availability of these assays enables consistent, high-quality testing across regions, reducing variability in results and streamlining workflows for biopharma partners. Enhanced digital pathology platform for clinical trials: Labcorp has launched an enhanced digital pathology platform across its global central labs. Utilizing Leica Biosystems Aperio GT450 scanners and Proscia's Concentriq LS image management system, the platform offers scalable, file-agnostic infrastructure to support scanning, archival and companion diagnostic development. It enables real-time global peer review and delivers more accurate, actionable insights with the ability to integrate high-volume image analysis and leverage AI-driven interpretation.

Labcorp at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH ) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the expected utility and benefits to patients and customers of the company's enhanced oncology offerings and anticipated future expansions to those offerings.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading RISK FACTORS and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS".

