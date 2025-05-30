Ltimindtree Appoints Venu Lambu As CEO And MD
Debashis Chatterjee has opted to retire due to personal reasons as CEO and Managing Director of LTIMindtree at the end of its 29th AGM held here, the company said in a statement.
Chatterjee has been working closely with Lambu to ensure a seamless leadership transition, facilitating continuity and strategic alignment as the company moves forward.
“It is with deep appreciation that we bid farewell to Debashis Chatterjee, whose leadership has been instrumental in propelling LTIMindtree to new heights. He is a fantastic person with immense knowledge and intellectual depth,” said SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman, LTIMindtree.
Chatterjee served as CEO and MD of Mindtree from 2019 until its merger with L&T Infotech in November 2022, after which he led the newly formed LTIMindtree.
Under his leadership, LTIMindtree became India's sixth-largest IT services firm by revenue, effectively integrating the strengths of both legacy organizations to enhance service offerings and drive innovation.
“As I reflect on my journey with LTIMindtree, I am filled with humility and pride. Leading this organization from its formative days has been an honour, and I take immense satisfaction in the foundations we've built for future success. I am confident that, under Venu's capable leadership, LTIMindtree will continue to thrive and reach new milestones,” said Chatterjee.
The board appreciated Chatterjee's valuable contribution to the Company and acknowledged that his leadership and commitment led to the organization's growth and success.
As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. It has more than 84,000 professionals across more than 40 countries.
