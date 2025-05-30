Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FRP Rebar Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Diameter, Surface Treatment, Tensile Strength, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The FRP rebar market is estimated at USD 0.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030

The report aids market leaders and new entrants by providing accurate revenue approximations, competitive landscape insights, and strategic planning information. It highlights key market drivers and challenges, supports product development initiatives, explores market diversification, and identifies emerging growth opportunities, facilitating informed decision-making.

The growing need for corrosion-resistant, long-lasting materials in construction and infrastructure projects is driving market expansion. FRP rebar offers advantages over conventional steel reinforcement, such as non-corrosive properties, lightweight nature, and high tensile strength, significantly extending the lifespan of structures and reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, its resistance to electromagnetic interference makes it ideal for bridges, tunnels, marine construction, and industrial facilities where traditional steel is susceptible to rust and decay.

Major players include Dextra Group, Pultron Composites, Pultrall Inc., Schock Bauteile GmbH, Sireg S.P.A., Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Neuvokas Corporation, Rochling Group, Armastek, TUF Bar, ARC Insulations & Insulator Ltd., Jindal Advanced Materials, SKD Composites, Galen Composites, and ICSC.

Epoxy Resin Segment: Fastest Growing

Epoxy resin is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type in the FRP rebar market, attributed to its superior mechanical properties and long-term durability in harsh environments. Unlike other resins, epoxy exhibits low shrinkage upon curing and maintains structural integrity under high stress, essential for reliable infrastructure applications. Its compatibility with various fibers and resistance to moisture, heat, and corrosives make it preferable for marine, coastal, and chemical plant buildings.

Medium Tensile Strength: Second-Highest Growth Rate

Medium tensile strength FRP rebar is anticipated to register the second-highest CAGR, offering an optimal balance of performance and cost-effectiveness. Suitable for diverse structural applications, including residential and commercial buildings, it provides adequate strength where ultra-high tensile strength is unnecessary. Its versatility supports infrastructure development and urbanization, rendering it an affordable alternative to steel reinforcement in budget-constrained projects.

Middle East & Africa: Regional Growth Leader

The Middle East & Africa region is set to register the second-highest growth rate due to urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and the demand for durable construction materials. Iconic developments, such as the Burj Khalifa and Saudi Arabia's NEOM City, have utilized FRP rebar, highlighting its benefits in challenging environments. Regional investment in sustainable infrastructures further drives the transition toward FRP rebar, positioning it as a favored replacement for traditional reinforcements.

Industry Insights and Key Players

This study validated through interviews with industry experts categorizes the FRP rebar market by fiber type, resin type, diameter, surface treatment, tensile strength, application, and region.

Key Attributes:

