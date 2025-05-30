FRP Rebar Market By Fiber Type, Resin Type, Diameter, Surface Treatment, Tensile Strength, Application, & Region - Global Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|305
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand in Construction Industry Government-Led Regulations on Use of Frp Rebars
Challenges
- Supply Chain and Manufacturing Constraints Inability to Completely Replace Steel Rebar
Opportunities
- Rising Investments in Large-Scale Civil Engineering Projects Growing Use in Construction of Highways and Bridges
Case Studies
- Use of Gfrp Rebar in Delhi Metro Phase 3 Jizan Flood Mitigation Channel - World's Largest Gfrp Rebar Project Muskrat Falls Hydroelectric Project, Canada - Gfrp Rebar for Long-Term Durability
Industry Trends
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Company Profiles
- Dextra Group Schock Bauteile Gmbh Pultron Composites Sireg S.P.a. Pultrall Inc. Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Neuvokas Corporation Rochling Arc Insulations & Insulator Ltd. Jindal Advanced Materials Skd Composite Galen Llc Fibrolux Frt Tuf-Bar Armastek Firep Mst Rebar Inc. Mrg Composites Rebar Antop Global Technology Co., Ltd. Arab Basalt Fiber Company Icsc Rockrebar Regbar Henan Zhongsheng Composite Material Co., Ltd. Composite Group Chelyabinsk
