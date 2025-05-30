High-Level Delegation From Senegal Visits Alef Education Headquarters In Abu Dhabi To Discuss Collaboration In Digital Education

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,May 2025: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, hosted a high-level delegation from the Republic of Senegal at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step toward deepening collaboration, fostering knowledge exchange, and showcasing the company's leading projects and innovative solutions in the education sector.

The visit builds on the momentum of the previous visit by H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, to Alef Education's headquarters. This milestone event set the stage for a robust bilateral partnership and reflected a shared commitment to reimagining the future of education through innovation and strategic cooperation.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, said:“This visit marks a significant step in advancing bilateral collaboration and unlocking new opportunities. Senegal's renewed trust in Alef Education, driven by its commitment to educational reform and innovation, is both humbling and inspiring. It motivates us to continue our mission of delivering meaningful, tech-enabled learning experiences that benefit not only today's students but future generations as well.”

Delegation members expressed their appreciation for the visit, noting that it served as a platform to consolidate and expand areas of bilateral partnership. They emphasised the mutual dedication of both parties to advancing a future-ready, technology-driven education system that empowers learners and educators.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation of Alef Education's portfolio of AI-powered innovative products and services, including smart assessment tools with precision analytics, adaptive learning systems tailored to individual student needs, and professional development programs designed to equip educators with digital-age competencies.