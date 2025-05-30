Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Kuwait Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

2025-05-30 05:09:59
Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait H E Dr. Noura Muhammad Khaled Al-Mashaan at the ministry's offices yesterday. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in areas of transportation and its associated infrastructures, and ways to strengthen them.

