Level 2 Portable Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2033

The global Level 2 portable EV chargers market is experiencing strong growth, largely fueled by robust government initiatives aimed at expanding electric vehicle infrastructure. Many countries have launched generous funding programs and incentives to promote EV adoption and develop comprehensive charging networks. Notably, infrastructure investment plans in the U.S. and several European nations have played a key role in advancing portable charging options, making electric vehicle use more accessible and convenient.

In addition, ongoing technological progress in battery management systems and power electronics has led to the creation of more advanced Level 2 portable chargers. These innovations have resulted in faster, safer, and more efficient charging, simplifying usage and increasing consumer acceptance. Moreover, the global push to lower carbon emissions and enhance air quality has driven both governments and manufacturers to embrace portable charging solutions as a versatile means of addressing various EV charging requirements, further accelerating market expansion.

Market Dynamics Rising EV adoption drives the global market

The flourishing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a key factor driving the growth of the Level 2 portable EV charger market, as consumers seek more convenient and efficient charging options. Portable chargers provide much-needed flexibility for EV owners, particularly those without regular access to fixed charging stations-common in both urban and remote locations. This demand is further propelled by rising environmental awareness and supportive government incentives promoting EV ownership.

In 2024, the global EV market witnessed remarkable growth, with sales climbing by 25% to reach 17.1 million units. China played a dominant role, contributing around 64% of global EV and plug-in hybrid sales by selling 11 million units. India also saw impressive progress, with EV sales exceeding 2 million units-a 25.4% increase from the previous year.

This rapid expansion of the EV market significantly amplifies the demand for portable Level 2 chargers, which are crucial for building a flexible and accessible charging infrastructure.

Emergence of smart and connected chargers creates tremendous opportunities

The rising popularity of smart and connected Level 2 portable EV chargers is unlocking a significant market opportunity, fueled by growing consumer demand for convenience, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration. These advanced chargers come equipped with features like real-time usage tracking, remote control through mobile apps, load balancing, and programmable charging schedules that help minimize electricity costs and reduce pressure on the grid.

A key innovation in this space is Danlaw's recent debut of the CleverCharge system at CES 2025. This AI-driven Level 2 home charger works in tandem with the CleverKey OBD-II device to analyze user driving habits and optimize charging times accordingly. Offering charging speeds up to 48A, it supports both NACS and J1772 connectors, and its compatibility with smart home systems significantly enhances user experience.

As utility providers and governments increasingly advocate for technologies like vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration and demand response, smart EV chargers are set to become essential components of next-generation EV infrastructure-presenting robust growth prospects for market participants.

Regional Analysis

The North American Level 2 portable EV charger market is expanding rapidly, driven by surging electric vehicle adoption, favorable government policies, and increasing consumer demand for flexible charging solutions. In the U.S., initiatives like the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, with a $5 billion allocation, are boosting investments in mobile and home-based charging. Additionally, Canada's iZEV program offers rebates for EVs and related charging equipment, encouraging market penetration.

Furthermore. urban areas such as Los Angeles and Toronto are seeing growing usage of portable chargers by rideshare drivers and fleet operators. Tech-driven companies like SparkCharge are revolutionizing the space by offering on-demand charging through mobile apps, catering to roadside or off-grid needs. Moreover, with rising residential installations and commercial deployments across office parks and retail centers, North America is becoming a frontrunner in advancing convenient, user-centric Level 2 portable EV charging solutions.

Key Highlights



The global Level 2 portable electric vehicle (EV) charger market size was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global Level 2 portable EV charger market is segmented by type into single-phase portable EV charger and three-phase portable EV charger.

By charging power, the market includes 3.3 kW, 6.6 kW, 7.2 kW, and others.

By charging mode, the market is categorized into mode 2 (in-cable control and protection device), mode 3 (dedicated EV charger with communication protocol), and mode 4 (DC fast charging, usually less portable but some portable DC chargers emerging).

By application, the market is divided into residential use, commercial use, and public charging stations. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

ChargePointBoschSiemensClipperCreekBlink ChargingAeroVironmentEVBoxWebastoTeslaABB Recent Developments

In May 2025- EVDANCE launched the pre-sale for its latest smart Level 2 charger, the FLUX 40A. This model offers a maximum charging capacity of 40A and includes features such as a real-time LCD screen, app-based charging control, and compatibility with standard NEMA 14-50 outlets. Customers can also schedule and monitor their charging sessions remotely.

Segmentation

By TypeSingle-phase Portable EV ChargerThree-phase Portable EV ChargerBy Charging Power3 kW6 kW2 kWOthersBy Charging ModeMode 2 (In-cable control and protection device)Mode 3 (Dedicated EV charger with communication protocol)Mode 4 (DC fast charging, usually less portable but some portable DC chargers emerging)By ApplicationResidential UseCommercial UsePublic Charging StationsBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa