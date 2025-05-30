Tether's USDT Sees Unprecedented Growth In Market Cap, Transfers, And User Adoption

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether's USDT stablecoin has experienced significant expansion over the past year, with its market capitalisation rising by 37% to surpass $150 billion. Daily transfer volumes have increased by 90%, and the estimated user base has grown by 51%, according to CEO Paolo Ardoino.

These figures underscore USDT's dominant position in the $238 billion stablecoin market, where it accounts for over 60% of the total market share. The surge in daily transfer volumes, now exceeding $90 billion, reflects heightened activity across both decentralised finance platforms and centralised exchanges.

The user base has expanded notably, with an estimated 46 million new wallets added in the first quarter of 2025 alone. This growth is attributed to increased adoption among retail and institutional investors seeking stable, dollar-pegged assets for trading and cross-border transactions.

Tether's strategic initiatives have played a role in this expansion. The company's acquisition of a 70% stake in Latin American agriculture and energy firm Adecoagro aims to integrate stablecoins into commodity trading, extending USDT's utility beyond digital assets. This move aligns with Tether's broader strategy to embed stablecoins into real-world financial ecosystems.

In terms of reserves, Tether has reported holding over $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries, positioning it among the largest holders globally. The company also holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and over 50 tons of gold, reinforcing its commitment to backing USDT with substantial assets.

Regulatory developments have also influenced Tether's operations. The U.S. Senate's advancement of the GENIUS Act, which introduces stricter oversight for stablecoin issuers, has prompted Tether to enhance its compliance measures. The act includes provisions for audits, prohibitions on yield offerings, and strengthened anti-money-laundering protocols.

See also Ripple's $5 Billion Bid for Circle Rejected Amid IPO Focus

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?