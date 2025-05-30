Terra Agri And Midwest Composites Launch Bio-Composite Drone Canopy Cover To Cut CO2 Emissions

E16 and G30 Drones

(G30 drone with biocomposite canopy covers)

(E16 drone with biocomposite canopy cover)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Terra Agri has partnered with Midwest Composites to introduce high-performance bio-composite drone canopy covers for the E16 and G30 models. These new eco-friendly drone components are designed for industrial agriculture and help reduce CO2 emissions, marking a significant step forward in sustainable drone technology. This innovation reflects our commitment to encouraging agriculture drone development in Indonesia and Malaysia, our primary markets.Specifically developed for harsh agricultural environments, the bio-composite covers use renewable natural fibers including EFB (Empty Fruit Bunch) Palm Pulp, Woven Jute, and Non-Woven Kenaf. These eco-conscious materials outperform traditional plastics by offering improved flexibility, UV resistance, and structural strength, making them ideal for use in green drone technology.The E16 drone's frame, crafted from EFB (Empty Fruit Bunch) Palm Pulp BioComposite, weighs just 207 grams with a thickness of 1.5mm and delivers a flexural strength of 55.6 MPa. This lightweight, plant-based composite protects vital electronics such as the GPS and flight controller. Compared to standard plastic materials, it offers a CO2 emissions reduction of up to 73.2%, making it one of the most environmentally impactful components in the transition toward eco-friendly drone technology.The Woven Jute BioComposite front cover (45% bio-content, 219.4 grams, 1.54mm thick) and a Non-Woven Kenaf BioComposite rear cover, offering enhanced protection for high-voltage systems like the battery and power distribution board of G30 drone. These eco-friendly drone parts are designed for long operational life, even under direct heat and moisture exposure, common in tropical agricultural zones.Unlike conventional drone canopy cover, which can crack and warp under intense sunlight, these bio-composite materials maintain flexibility and integrity. Their superior resistance to water ingress and bolt hole stress helps prevent in-field failure, reducing downtime and maintenance for plantation operators who rely on precision drone systems.“This collaboration with Midwest Composites delivers industrial-grade drone components that are not only tougher but also significantly more sustainable. It reflects our commitment to helping plantation companies modernize with smarter, more environmentally responsible technologies.” Said Wilson Ong, Country Manager Terra Drone Agri.“The agricultural sector is under growing pressure to improve sustainability without sacrificing performance. By integrating bio-composites like EFB, Jute, and Kenaf into drone technology, we're proving that eco-friendly materials can outperform conventional ones in both durability and functionality. This partnership with Terra Agri marks a crucial step toward greener, large-scale agricultural operations.” Explain Sethu Raaj M. , CEO of Midwest Composites.Pasdesa Agro Indonesia has been a cornerstone of this initiative, facilitating the collaboration between Terra Agri and Midwest Composites. By bridging local agricultural challenges with cutting-edge biocomposites drone technology, Pasdesa drives resilient, sustainable solutions for the region. Additionally, Pasdesa spearheads strategic marketing efforts, leveraging targeted campaigns and industry outreach to amplify the adoption of these eco-friendly drone parts, reinforcing the commitment to sustainable innovation in agriculture.***About Midwest CompositeMidwest Composites specializes in developing advanced composite and bio-composite solutions that help businesses achieve greater sustainability, performance, and operational efficiency. With over two decades of global experience spanning R&D, prototyping, product development, and manufacturing, their team brings deep expertise from Malaysia, the USA, Japan, and India.From innovative materials to tailored engineering support, they empower industries to move toward smarter, greener solutions.For more information, pleasevisit .About Pasdesa Agro IndonesiaPasdesa Agro Indonesia is a forward-thinking agricultural enterprise dedicated to enhancing food security through innovation and sustainable practices. Based in Indonesia, the company actively supports precision farming initiatives and the empowerment of small to medium-sized agricultural enterprises. Pasdesa played a pivotal role in establishing the collaboration between Terra Agri and Midwest Composites, helping to bridge local agricultural challenges with cutting-edge bio-composite technology to drive more resilient and sustainable solutions for the region.About Terra AgriTerra Agri is an agricultural service brand operating in Southeast Asia through Terra Drone Indonesia and Terra Drone Agri in Malaysia. We offer crop intelligence and plantation control systems to monitor site conditions, utilizing aerial and ground information, including topography, crop health, soil quality, rainfall, and farm operations activity. We focus on streamlining and digitizing agricultural processes, employing drone technology for efficient spraying and mapping throughout production cycles.For more information, please visit .About Terra Drone CorporationTerra Drone Corporation, headquartered in Japan, is a global leader in drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions. Dedicated to the mission of“Unlock 'X' Dimensions”, the company is committed to creating a prosperous future by“crossing” bridges-integrating diverse fields to foster innovation and find solutions. Specializing in surveying, inspections, agriculture, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM), Terra Drone serves industries such as oil and gas, construction, chemicals, energy, and agriculture.With a portfolio of over 3,000 completed projects worldwide, Terra Drone has achieved significant milestones in the drone operations field. 