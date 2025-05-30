Director Prem Kumar Trashes Rumours Of Vijay Sethupathi, Pradeep Ranganathan Turning Down Sequel To '96
For the unaware, Premkumar's Tamil film '96, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead, is considered not just a blockbuster but a cult classic.
Taking to his Instagram page to trash the fake news, the director posted a screen shot of the fake news and wrote, "This is a fake news as usual. '96'-2 can ONLY be made with the original cast of '96. I also clarify that actor Mr Pradeep Ranganathan was approached for a different story altogether. It's got nothing to do with '96-2."
The director went on to lament that dealing with such unscrupulous rumours being put out on social media by mischief mongers was getting difficult to deal with.
He wrote, "Day-by-day, dealing with these harmful fake news is getting increasingly difficult. I again reach out to the ethical press and media to establish the truth."
Director C Prem Kumar's romantic drama '96, which hit screens in 2018, went on to emerge a phenomenal success, winning huge admiration across the country for its soul-touching romantic story of a man, who continues to remain sincere to the love of his life, long after their paths separate.
Many consider the film to be a timeless classic and the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha as Ram and Jaanu in it are deemed to be nothing less than brilliant.
The film, which had cinematography by Mahendiran Jayaraju and N Shanmuga Sundaram, was edited by R Govindaraj.
Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, the film also featured Aadhithya Bhaskar, Gouri G Kishan, Janakaraj, Baghavathy Perumal and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.
Music for the film was scored by Govind Vasantha. It was produced by S Nanthagopal under the banner Madras Enterprises.
