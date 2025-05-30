AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry With ISO 45001 Certification
AVIS Singapore personnel and their modern fleet, reflecting a commitment to safety, quality, and sustainable mobility solutions.
Path to ISO 45001 Certification
The attainment of ISO 45,001 reflects AVIS Singapore's dedication to robust health, safety, and operational standards, aligning with its 'Driven by Better' brand promise. This certification was enabled by implementing structured internal safety systems for proactive risk management across vehicle handling, premises, and customer interactions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to safety.
A key enabler was a leadership-driven culture prioritising the safety, well-being, and accountability of all stakeholders. This was actively supported by systematic employee engagement through regular training and feedback mechanisms. Furthermore, comprehensive adherence to local regulatory requirements and globally recognised best practices in occupational health and safety management was ensured through a strategic partnership with certified consultants.
Commitment to Quality and Environmental Responsibility
Building on its priority of safety, AVIS Singapore also adheres to recognised standards in other key areas. Holding ISO 9,001 for Quality Management and ISO 14,001 for Environmental Management, the company affirms its focus on providing reliable car rentals with a continuous emphasis on service quality, maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for its employees, and proactively working to minimise its carbon footprint.
In line with its environmental responsibility, AVIS Singapore is actively integrating vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency into its fleet. This includes an increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), a focus aimed at offering customers renting cars in Singapore sustainable mobility solutions with reduced emissions and improved fuel economy.
Upholding Service Excellence
AVIS Singapore's ISO 45,001, ISO 9,001, and ISO 14,001 certifications assure customers of high standards across all services. Whether you require short-term car rental with well-maintained and reliable vehicles from a diverse fleet, car leasing with consistent quality for extended transportation needs across Singapore and into Malaysia, or chauffeur service ensuring secure and professional transport throughout the region, AVIS Singapore's commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability benefits every journey.
Learn more at AVIS Singapore's website .
AVIS Singapore
AVIS Singapore, part of Avis Budget Group since 1961, leads the local car rental market. Located strategically at Changi Airport (Terminals 2 and 3) and Havelock Road, AVIS offers reliable rental solutions. As a member of the globally recognised Avis Budget Group operating in 180 countries with over $12B in revenue AVIS Singapore embodies the group's commitment to innovation, customer focus, and sustainable mobility.
