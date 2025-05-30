Milap Zaveri Lauds Sonam Bajwa For Delivering The Most 'Dhamaakedaar' Performance On Set

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has praised actress Sonam Bajwa for delivering an incredibly powerful and emotional performance in a monologue he wrote for his upcoming film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', calling it the best of his career.

Milap took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and the actress, who looked stunning in a red outfit.

'Thank you @sonambajwa for delivering the most powerful and dhamaakedaar performance today. What you rocked and what we shot was the most powerful and intense monologue that I've ever written for a heroine in my career.”

He said Sonam, who play a character named Ada, elevated the dialogues.

The director added:“And you elevated each and every dialogue with your brilliance, your emotion and your passion! Thank you for trusting me and allowing me to direct you with my conviction. When the cinemas will explode with seetis and taali's for you i will remember this day with emotion and pride.

“#EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT mein aapne Deewani bankar aaj aisa kaam kiya ki main toh Tera fan ho gaya!!!! Big big hug!!!,” he added.

However, it was the comment section which caught the eye as Sonam's“Housefull 5” co-star Jacqueline Fernandez heaped praise on her friend.

Jacqueline wrote:“She' amazing!!!” To which, Sonam replied:“I love you Jacckyyyyyy.”

Sonam also thanked Zaveri for making her character shine.

“But thank You for making ADA shine,” she wrote.

To which, Milap replied:“@sonambajwa YOU made her shine.”

The upcoming film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actors shared the poster and captioned it, "2nd October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur“Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat!.”

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Speaking about the project, Zaveri had said,“This is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I've written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love.”