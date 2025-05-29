Jordan's UN Mission In Geneva Celebrates 79Th Independence Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Permanent Mission of Jordan to the United Nations Office in Geneva held an official ceremony on Thursday to mark the 79th anniversary of Jordan's independence.Delivering a speech during the event, Permanent Representative Akram Harahsheh greeted the Jordanian people on the occasion, reflecting on the national journey rooted in the legacy of the Great Arab Revolt and its enduring values of justice, solidarity, and human dignity.Harahsheh described independence as a "defining" moment in the Kingdom's history and a "renewed commitment" to loyalty toward the homeland and the Hashemite leadership.Additionally, he highlighted Jordan's progress under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership across various sectors.The ceremony featured artistic performances, patriotic songs, and national chants in a setting filled with pride and unity.Attendees reiterated dedication to upholding Jordan's values and representing the country positively in international forums.