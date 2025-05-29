Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Admin Considers Allowing Tariffs Of Up To 15% For 150 Days: Report

2025-05-29 10:09:31
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose tariffs on large parts of the global economy under an existing law that includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The administration has not made a final decision and it could wait to impose any plans after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs following a trade court ruling to immediately block them, the report added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)

