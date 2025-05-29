Trump Admin Considers Allowing Tariffs Of Up To 15% For 150 Days: Report

The administration has not made a final decision and it could wait to impose any plans after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs following a trade court ruling to immediately block them, the report added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.