Sail The Caribbean Sustainably In Luxury With Private Yacht Charter N.V.
Conveniently located at Bobby's Marina-just a 10-minute walk from the Sint Maarten cruise terminal-Private Yacht Charter is the ideal choice for cruise ship visitors with limited time who still want a world-class sailing experience. Whether you're looking for a relaxing half-day escape, a full-day adventure, or a multi-day term charter where you sleep under the stars, the experience is always first-class.
Eco-Friendly Luxury Sailing
Private Yacht Charter proudly operates sail catamarans, an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional powerboats. While many boats consume up to 80 liters of fuel per hour, our sailing catamarans use as little as 4 liters per hour-and often rely fully on the Caribbean trade winds. This means reduced emissions, no engine noise, and a peaceful, more natural ambiance on board.
“We believe in creating luxury experiences that don't come at the expense of the ocean,” says the Private Yacht Charter team.“From reducing our fuel usage to preserving coral reefs, we're committed to sustainable tourism that benefits everyone-especially the stunning environment we call home.”
Comfort, Style, and Caribbean Charm
Guests aboard our catamarans enjoy plush seating, shaded lounge areas, open deck space for sunbathing, and onboard amenities including snorkeling gear, refreshments, and gourmet dining options for longer charters. For overnight trips, the vessels are equipped with elegant cabins, en-suite bathrooms, and chef-prepared meals, creating the ultimate floating villa experience.
Each tour is led by an experienced local captain and crew who share their passion for sailing, marine life, and the unique cultures of the Caribbean. From swimming with sea turtles off the coast of Anguilla to strolling the chic streets of Gustavia, St Barth, every destination offers a special mix of relaxation and adventure.
Sailing from a Dual-Nation Island Paradise
There's no better launch point than Sint Maarten/Saint Martin-a dual-nation island where Dutch and French cultures merge under year-round sunshine. With its turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and scenic anchorages, it's a sailor's paradise and a perfect hub for island-hopping to St Barth and Anguilla.
Whether you're a solo traveler, couple, family, or group, Private Yacht Charter offers a tailored and personal experience that celebrates the freedom of the sea with minimal environmental impact.
Book Your Private Escape Today
Don't miss the chance to explore the Caribbean's finest destinations with elegance and purpose. For bookings, details on available charters, or to watch a glimpse of the experience, visit Private Yacht Charter or check out the latest YouTube video here .
Set sail with sustainability. Discover the Caribbean the way it was meant to be seen-with the wind in your hair and the ocean at your feet .
