403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI To Reshape Recruitment, Employee Well-Being And Team Structures By 2040, Report Predicts
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The“Emerging Trends Report in Talent Management (2024–2040)” highlights 16 disruptive shifts that will define the next generation of public sector work - from AI-powered hiring and XR-based training to decentralised team models and predictive attrition tools. The study draws on global horizon scanning and the Futures Platform - a strategic intelligence tool used by governments, corporations and research institutions to track more than 1,000 signals of change across industries. It combines these insights with DGE's internal analysis to help policymakers, HR leaders and employers practically rethink how they recruit, engage and retain talent, aligning workforce planning with future economic and employee demands. Her Excellency Ruba Yousef Al Hassan, Director General of Strategic Affairs and Future Foresight at DGE, said:“In times of unprecedented change, governments can't afford to simply react - we must lead. Spotting trends is the easy part; the real work lies in building systems that prepare our people for what's next. At DGE, we see talent as the foundation of every organisation. This report is a call to action: to equip our workforce with the skills, mindsets and tools needed to thrive in the future and to put people at the centre of public service transformation.” Unlike typical trend reports, the Emerging Trends Report goes further - showcasing each trend alongside actionable guidance, helping policymakers, HR leaders and employers navigate what is next. Crucially, the report is already informing DGE programmes - from AI-powered talent mapping and succession planning tools, to predictive analytics for attrition risk and upskilling initiatives such as the AI Accelerator Programme. DGE's AI-powered Objective Builder, for example, is helping align goals across different Abu Dhabi Government entities while cutting administrative effort and improving clarity. Three main themes - AI and tech, workplace culture and organisational shifts – are identified in the report to help policymakers anticipate disruption and plan for resilience. Key findings from each theme are detailed below: AI & Tech:
-
New foresight study from Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) maps 16 emerging workforce shifts to inform how governments, HR leaders and employers can proactively respond
Key predictions include the rise of gamified workdays, extended reality (XR) learning, and AI-led team design
DGE is already applying its findings across the Abu Dhabi Government – using AI to reduce attrition and to reimagine career paths to stay competitive in the decades ahead
The“Emerging Trends Report in Talent Management (2024–2040)” highlights 16 disruptive shifts that will define the next generation of public sector work - from AI-powered hiring and XR-based training to decentralised team models and predictive attrition tools. The study draws on global horizon scanning and the Futures Platform - a strategic intelligence tool used by governments, corporations and research institutions to track more than 1,000 signals of change across industries. It combines these insights with DGE's internal analysis to help policymakers, HR leaders and employers practically rethink how they recruit, engage and retain talent, aligning workforce planning with future economic and employee demands. Her Excellency Ruba Yousef Al Hassan, Director General of Strategic Affairs and Future Foresight at DGE, said:“In times of unprecedented change, governments can't afford to simply react - we must lead. Spotting trends is the easy part; the real work lies in building systems that prepare our people for what's next. At DGE, we see talent as the foundation of every organisation. This report is a call to action: to equip our workforce with the skills, mindsets and tools needed to thrive in the future and to put people at the centre of public service transformation.” Unlike typical trend reports, the Emerging Trends Report goes further - showcasing each trend alongside actionable guidance, helping policymakers, HR leaders and employers navigate what is next. Crucially, the report is already informing DGE programmes - from AI-powered talent mapping and succession planning tools, to predictive analytics for attrition risk and upskilling initiatives such as the AI Accelerator Programme. DGE's AI-powered Objective Builder, for example, is helping align goals across different Abu Dhabi Government entities while cutting administrative effort and improving clarity. Three main themes - AI and tech, workplace culture and organisational shifts – are identified in the report to help policymakers anticipate disruption and plan for resilience. Key findings from each theme are detailed below: AI & Tech:
-
Trends identified: AI-powered and predictive hiring, immersive learning through extended reality (XR) and gamified work environments.
What it means: AI is reshaping recruitment by providing data-driven decision-making, while mixed-reality technologies are transforming training and employee interaction. Game design elements - such as leaderboards and achievement badges - can boost employee engagement, learning retention and overall workplace productivity.
-
Trends identified: Decentralised team structures (holacracy) and AI-led support and worker well-being.
What it means: Autonomous, self-managed teams are becoming more prevalent, while the shift to well-being programmes will deepen using AI-driven tools.
-
Trends identified: Demand for data scientists, prioritising experience over education and the rise of early retirees.
What it means: A growing reliance on AI technologies and data insights is expected to boost demand for data scientists. Waning relevance of higher education degrees are leading to a re-evaluation of existing hiring practices to prioritise relevant skills and achievements. Simultaneously, employees in their 30s and 40s opting out of traditional career paths in pursuit of greater freedom and purpose.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment