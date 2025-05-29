Bowen Acquisition Corp Receives NASDAQ Notification Of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q by July 28, 2025, it intends to file a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on NASDAQ. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the listing requirements discussed above or otherwise satisfy the other NASDAQ listing criteria.
About Bowen Acquisition Corp
Bowen Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As previously disclosed, Bowen has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co., Ltd.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes certain“forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words or phrases such as“aspire,”“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,”“could,”“should,”“believe(s),”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,”“future,”“opportunity,” seek,”“intend,”“strategy,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jiangang Luo
Chief Executive Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment