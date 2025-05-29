Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects

REplace , an AI-powered platform streamlining renewable energy and data center development, today announced a $2.1 million funding round. REplace leverages proprietary algorithms to identify optimal sites-maximizing ROI, minimizing risk, and compressing siting timelines from months to seconds. This saves time, cuts costs, and accelerates deployment. It also helps acquisition teams evaluate secondary-market projects, making it a critical tool for developers and investors.

REplace has raised $1.6M in its latest round, bringing total funding to $2.175M. The funding supports REplace's mission to scale its impact in the U.S. market and help accelerate the global clean energy transition.

In 2024, global investment in low-carbon energy -driven by demand for faster, smarter deployment. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Yet despite this momentum, -often due to siting, permitting, and interconnection delays. REplace exists to reverse that trend, helping teams move from manual friction to instant intelligence.

REplace's proprietary platform analyzes more than 50 factors-ranging from landowners, grid data, and permitting risks to market dynamics-to identify the optimal location for a project and provide instant go/no-go decisions on specific land parcels. It also enables acquisition teams to identify and evaluate renewable energy projects in the secondary market, making it a critical tool for developers and investors.

Industry leaders are already harnessing REplace's platform to power their development strategies-including some of the world's largest renewable energy companies such as Iberdrola (in partnership with Kyoto), EDF Renewables, Doral Energy, Elawan, and Bithenergy.

The funding round was led by Gravity Climate, whose founding team includes Dr. Bracha Halaf, former Chief Scientist of Israel's Ministry of Energy, and Zafrir Yoeli, Co-Founder of Enlight, a $2B publicly traded renewable energy developer.

Additional participants in the round include Adam/a – the new climate tech fund backed by Crescendo Partners - as well as Techstars (follow-on), Malbec Ventures , and strategic angels from the solar and data center sectors.

With this funding, REplace will grow its engineering team, deepen U.S. presence, and expand AI across land and M&A. As the AI boom fuels demand for energy-intensive infrastructure, REplace unlocks real estate intelligence to scale clean power and data together. By compressing siting timelines from months to seconds, it delivers the speed and clarity developers need to succeed. REplace's AI-driven land intelligence is critical to scaling the next era of clean energy and compute.

About REplace

is an AI-powered platform on a mission to supercharge renewable energy development. By combining advanced site selection and project acquisition tools, REplace reduces development timelines from months to seconds, enabling smarter decisions and accelerating deployment. Founded in 2023, the platform is trusted by leading energy players including Iberdrola, EDF Renewables, and Doral Energy, and is helping build the next era of clean energy and compute.

Users can learn more at [email protected] .