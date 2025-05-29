403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Is This How The World Ends? Earth Could Be Flung Out Of Orbit By A Passing Star, Scientists Warn
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>For decades, movies have imagined the end of the world, from asteroids to climate disasters. But now, scientists are warning about a rare but real cosmic threat: a passing star could knock Earth out of orbit.</p><p>A new study by researchers from the Planetary Science Institute and the University of Bordeaux says that over the next five billion years, there's a small chance a rogue star could disrupt our solar system's balance says Daily Mail report.</p><p>If that happens, Earth could be flung into deep space, away from the Sun's warmth and left to freeze in the dark.</p><p>The study, published on arXiv, was led by planetary scientists Nathan Kaib and Sean Raymond. They ran thousands of simulations, adding passing stars to test how stable our solar system really is.</p><p>The results are sobering. While the chance of Earth being ejected is just 0.2%, it's not zero. Mars has a slightly higher risk at 0.3%, while Pluto, the most vulnerable, has a 5% chance of being lost.</p><p>The simulations showed that the planets and Pluto are“significantly less stable than previously thought” once you include the effect of nearby stars. These stars, if they pass within 100 times the Earth-Sun distance (about 100 AU), could disturb the orbits of planets.</p><p>Such a close encounter with a star is about 5% likely over the next five billion years, the researchers found. And depending on how close and how massive the star is, it could throw one or more planets into chaos.</p><p>Still, scientists say there's no need to panic. These scenarios are far in the future and highly unlikely.</p><p>In the words of the researchers:“The spectrum of future planetary instabilities is broader than previously thought.”</p><p>But while the threat is low, this study shows just how fragile our solar system might be in the long run-and how space isn't as quiet as it seems.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment