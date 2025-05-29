Honey-Traps, Secret Leaks, ISI Links: India Tightens Noose On Pakistan Spy Web, 3 More Nabbed

In a major development exposing Pakistan's deepening espionage campaign against India, multiple arrests across Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan have revealed a coordinated network of ISI-backed operatives using honey-traps, illegal SIM cards, and political connections to extract sensitive military and security information.

Thane Engineer Arrested for Spying, Honey-Trapped by ISI Agent on Facebook

Maharashtra's elite Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 27-year-old junior engineer, Ravindra Murlidhar Verma, from Thane on charges of espionage. Officials said on Thursday that Verma had been honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) posing as a woman on Facebook.

Verma was working with a defence technology firm and had access to the highly-sensitive Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai, where he regularly worked on naval ships. According to officials, he shared sensitive information with the PIO via WhatsApp between November 2024 and March 2025.

"Verma was working as a junior engineer with a firm involved in defence technology. As an employee of the company, he had access to enter the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai and he used to work at the naval ships," an official said.

"Verma was honey-trapped by a Pakistani agent who posed as a woman and befriended him on Facebook," he added.

A case has been registered against Verma and two other individuals who were in contact with him under section 3 of the Official Secrets Act (dealing with espionage) and section 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been remanded to ATS custody till Monday. The ATS is currently examining Verma's mobile phones and electronic devices to assess the extent of the data leak.

This arrest comes amidst a series of similar busts in northern India after the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor - precision strikes that dismantled nine terror hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The strikes came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that led to the deaths of 26 innocent civilians.

Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Espionage Suspect in SIM Card Smuggling Ring

On Thursday, Delhi Police Special Cell also arrested a man identified as Kasim from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, in a case related to espionage activities conducted by PIOs using Indian SIM cards.

"In September, 2024, source input was received at Special Cell/NDR that Indian mobile numbers are being used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage activities in India. These SIM cards are being sent to Pakistan by some Indians," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Kasim's name surfaced during surveillance operations. He had visited Pakistan twice-once in August 2024 and again in March 2025-for a total of 90 days. Investigators say he met with ISI operatives during those trips. The SIM cards were reportedly used on WhatsApp by PIOs to extract sensitive information about Indian military and government installations.

"A case was registered under the appropriate sections of law. Today, on 29.05.25, Kasim has been arrested and is on Police remand. Further investigation is going on to unearth the conspiracy of espionage by PIOs and their Indian associates," the Special Cell added.

In September, 2024, source input was received at Special Cell/NDR that Indian mobile numbers are being used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage activities in India. These SIM cards are being sent to Pakistan by some Indians. One name, Kasim r/o Bharatpur,... twitter/EKDsKM6Sph

- ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

Rajasthan Government Employee Detained Over Alleged ISI Links

In another development, Rajasthan police detained a government employee, Shakur Khan, in Jaisalmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan. According to officials, Khan worked in the district employment office as an Assistant Administrative Officer and had several Pakistan-linked phone numbers saved on his device.

Khan reportedly visited Pakistan seven times since 2011 for religious purposes and to meet relatives. Intelligence sources suspect he passed on sensitive security-related updates from the Jaisalmer region.

"There were inputs about Shakur Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained last night," an official said.

A joint interrogation was held in Jaisalmer before Khan was taken to Jaipur for further questioning. He had earlier been promoted through the ranks in government service, starting as a Class IV employee and rising to Assistant Administrative Officer.

BJP Slams Congress Over Espionage Allegations

BJP leaders have linked the espionage case involving Shakur Khan to the Congress party, alleging that Khan served as a personal assistant to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya wrote on X, "Strong evidence has been found against Shakoor Khan, personal assistant of former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad in Rajasthan, for spying for Pakistan's ISI."

He further alleged, "Pakistan-worship is in the blood of Congress."

राजस्थान में कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री सालेह मोहम्मद के निजी सहायक शकूर खान पर पाकिस्तान की ISI के लिए जासूसी करने के पुख्ता सबूत मिले हैं। वह सीमावर्ती इलाकों की गोपनीय सूचनाएं पाक अधिकारियों से साझा करता था। शकूर खान सरकारी कर्मचारी है और कई बार सरकार को बिना बताए पाकिस्तान की... twitter/xCb9OtkSLK

- Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2025

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari echoed the sentiment: "Congress ex-minister Shale Mohammad's PA caught spying for Pakistan's ISI – leaked sensitive border intel, visited Pakistan secretly while on govt payroll."

"From shielding terrorists to sheltering traitors – this is the Congress's real face," he added.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also weighed in: "This should be investigated properly and all the sources connected to him should be investigated and those who compromised and played with national security should be punished for their actions."

BJP state president Madan Rathore emphasized, "The entire channel should be caught. Just catching one person is not enough. Whoever is involved should be found out and strict action should be taken."

Expanding ISI Spy Network Raises National Security Alarms

The arrests in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi reflect an intensifying effort by Pakistani intelligence operatives to infiltrate India's defence and security establishments through digital honey traps and espionage networks.

Since Operation Sindoor, which led to a four-day conflict between the two countries, security agencies have intensified counterintelligence efforts, busting multiple spy rings in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.