Jordanian, Bahraini Royal Guard Forces Conclude Military Exercise
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Special Royal Guard Lions/ 3 exercise on Thursday concluded with the participation of the Royal Guard of Bahrain, at Royal Guard Special School.
The drill featured combative shooting activities engaging various types of light and medium weapons and techniques to use and handle drone operations in all terrains.
The event also aims to exchange expertise and develop skills in the fields of close security and protection missions, and train sniper and rapid intervention teams to grasp various shooting techniques.
Launched about 3 years ago, the exercise is implemented annually, reflecting the "deep" relations of the two countries' armies.
