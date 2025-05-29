Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanian, Bahraini Royal Guard Forces Conclude Military Exercise


2025-05-29 03:06:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Special Royal Guard Lions/ 3 exercise on Thursday concluded with the participation of the Royal Guard of Bahrain, at Royal Guard Special School.
The drill featured combative shooting activities engaging various types of light and medium weapons and techniques to use and handle drone operations in all terrains.
The event also aims to exchange expertise and develop skills in the fields of close security and protection missions, and train sniper and rapid intervention teams to grasp various shooting techniques.
Launched about 3 years ago, the exercise is implemented annually, reflecting the "deep" relations of the two countries' armies.

MENAFN29052025000117011021ID1109613094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search