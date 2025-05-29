Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump's Admin. Tables To Lawmakers Plan To Reorganize State Dept.


2025-05-29 03:02:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday "the next steps on building an America First State Department," pursuant to President Donald Trump's vision.
"Over the past quarter century, the domestic operations of the State Department have grown exponentially, resulting in more bureaucracy, higher costs, and fewer results for the American people," he said in a press release.
"Since my first day as Secretary, I have said that this Department must move at the speed of relevancy and, in April announced a broad reorganization of the Department to better achieve that goal.
"Today, we took the next step in that process by notifying Congress of how we plan to do that," Secretary Rubio noted.
"The plan submitted to Congress was the result of thoughtful and deliberative work by senior Department leadership.
"We have taken into account feedback from lawmakers, bureaus, and long-serving employees.
"The reorganization plan will result in a more agile Department, better equipped to promote America's interests and keep Americans safe across the world," he added.
Two weeks ago, Rubio insisted on plans on significant cuts in foreign aid, including global health, humanitarian assistance, although the Congress had given the thumbs up to the USAID budget for FY 2025. (end)
