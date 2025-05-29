AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 29/05: Rebound Likely (Chart)



Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6600.

Add a stop-loss at 0.6300. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6300. Add a stop-loss at 0.6600.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish viewBearish view

The AUD/USD pair pulled back as the US dollar rally continued after the latest Federal Reserve minutes. It dropped to a low of 0.6420, down from this week's high of 6540 Dollar Rallies After FOMC Minutes

The AUD/USD pair retreated after the Federal Reserve published minutes of the recent monetary policy meeting. These minutes revealed that, as expected, the bank was not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as officials assessed the impact of tariffs on the US economy.

Officials, including Jerome Powell, believe that the tariffs will have a major impact on the US economy. Precisely, they expect that the tariffs will lead to a higher inflation as companies are forced to adjust their prices upwards.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Some companies have started hiking prices. For example, firms like Temu and Shein have hiked prices because of the ending of the de minimis, which allowed them to ship small packages without paying for tariffs.

The Fed also expect that tariffs will lead to a higher unemployment rate as companies announce layoffs.

Looking ahead, the next important data to watch will be the second reading of the first quarter GDP data. The first estimate showed that the economy contracted by 0.4% in Q1 as the threat of tariff loomed.

The US willl then publish last week's initial and continuing jobless claims data. It will also release last month's pending home sales numbers.

The most important report will come out on Friday when it publishes the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data. This is a key report that looks at the country's inflation in the rural and urban centers and is the Fed's favorite inflation number.

The AUD/USD pair will also react to the latest retail sales and private sector credit data scheduled on Friday.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD technical analysis

The AUD/USD pair has bounced back from last month's low of 0.5915 to 0.6425 today. It is being supported by the 50-day moving average, which has supported it since last month.

The pair remains below the ascending trendline that connects the highest swings since February. This trendline is the neckline of the inverse head and shoulders pattern, a popular bullish reversal sign.

Therefore, more AUD/USD gains will be confirmed if the pair rises above the ascending trendline. If this happens, the next point to watch will be the psychological point at 0.6600.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best forex platforms in Australia to choose from.