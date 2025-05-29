BTC/USD Forecast Today 29/05: Watching 110K Support (Video)
- Bitcoin has fallen a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of noise overall. That being said, I do think you have a situation where we are just trying to determine whether or not we can continue to go higher. The $110,000 level is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to.
Although I think we will go higher than that. Now, all of that being said, we have rallied significantly over the course of a month and added roughly 35-40 % to the price of Bitcoin, so a pullback isn't the most ridiculous thing to think about. In fact, it's quite healthy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, in this environment, generally you will see either a significant pullback or sideways action, both of which are about killing off some of the excess froth, and we most certainly have it here. So, a little bit of patience probably goes a long way. Either way, I remain bullish. I don't have any interest in shorting Bitcoin.
