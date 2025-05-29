Currencynewsbreaks Roth Canada Advises Tiny Ltd. (TSX.V: TINY) On US$66M Acquisition Of Serato And Co-Leads C$56.1M In Financing
In conjunction with the acquisition, Roth Canada also acted as co-lead underwriter on a C$20 million bought deal public offering of 17.4 million subscription receipts at C$1.15 per receipt , and as co-lead placement agent on a C$36.1 million private placement of convertible debentures , bringing the total transaction financing to C$56.1 million . This transaction highlights Roth Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting high-growth technology and digital platform businesses in strategic M&A and capital markets activity.
To view the full press release, visit
About Roth Canada
Roth Canada, Inc., is a Canadian CIRO-regulated Dealer Member, focused on serving emerging growth Canadian companies and their investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains offices in Vancouver and Calgary.
For more information on Roth Canada, please visit .
About CurrencyNewsWire
CurrencyNewsWire (“CNW”) is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.
CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
CurrencyNewsWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
CurrencyNewsWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment