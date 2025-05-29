Signage And Display Materials Reach New Heights In Strength, Sustainability, And Printability

Renovo-HIPSTM is a post-consumer white polystyrene sheet with comparable properties to non-recycled polystyrene.

The graphics and visual design industry requires materials that balance durability, aesthetics, and sustainability. Renovo-HIPSTM , a post-consumer high-impact polystyrene from Interstate Advanced Materials, is designed to meet these needs. With excellent printability, toughness, and ease of fabrication, it provides a sustainable alternative to standard HIPS for point-of-purchase (POP) displays, business signage, and a wide range of promotional applications.Renovo-HIPSTM is ideal for POP displays and branded signage where strength and surface quality are crucial. Its high impact resistance helps prevent cracking and damage in high-traffic environments and during fabrication, handling, and transport. This extends the lifespan of visual displays and reduces the need for frequent replacements.For die-cut promotional materials, thermoformed signage, and freestanding display components, it offers excellent dimensional stability and easy machinability. The material's consistent thickness and smooth finish ensure accurate results and design flexibility for creative teams working across multiple locations and formats.Renovo-HIPSTM also excels in screen and digital printing applications such as trade show graphics, due to its strong ink adhesion and vibrant color reproduction. It provides a smooth, printable surface compatible with traditional and digital techniques, making it a reliable solution for trade show graphics, event signage, and promotional displays that demand long-term visual clarity and a professional appearance.Compared to alternative display materials such as metal and wood, it offers a lower cost while maintaining strong performance and visual appeal, making it a cost-effective choice for visual projects.Renovo-HIPSTM supports sustainability initiatives by diverting waste from landfills and reducing the need for new materials. Its use in branded environments and visual merchandising helps companies meet environmental goals while lowering material costs.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Renovo-HIPSTM in full sheet and cut-to-size options. Graphics and visual design professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Renovo-HIPSTM and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about graphics and visual design material solutions, call a material expert today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

What is Renovo-HIPSTM (High Impact Polystyrene)?

