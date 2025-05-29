Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects

MENAFN - PR Newswire) REplace has raised $1.6M in its latest round, bringing total funding to $2.175M. The funding supports REplace's mission to scale its impact in the U.S. market and help accelerate the global clean energy transition.

In 2024, global investment in low-carbon energy hit a record $2.1 trillion -driven by demand for faster, smarter deployment. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) added historic incentives to build at scale. Yet despite this momentum, 80% of proposed clean energy projects are withdrawn -often due to siting, permitting, and interconnection delays. REplace exists to reverse that trend, helping teams move from manual friction to instant intelligence.

"REplace is setting a new standard for how renewable energy and data center projects are developed and planned," said Matias Sigal, Co-Founder and CEO of REplace. "This investment fuels our vision to become the definitive platform for renewable energy development and acquisition, and to help drive the global energy transition at the speed the world demands.""By applying advanced AI to real estate and site selection, permitting, and project M&A, we're compressing timelines from months into seconds-unlocking faster development, lower costs, and smarter decisions," added Alan Algamis, Co-Founder and CTO of REplace.

REplace's proprietary platform analyzes more than 50 factors-ranging from landowners, grid data, and permitting risks to market dynamics-to identify the optimal location for a project and provide instant go/no-go decisions on specific land parcels. It also enables acquisition teams to identify and evaluate renewable energy projects in the secondary market, making it a critical tool for developers and investors.

Industry leaders are already harnessing REplace's platform to power their development strategies-including some of the world's largest renewable energy companies such as Iberdrola (in partnership with Kyoto), EDF Renewables, Doral Energy, Elawan, and Bithenergy.

The funding round was led by Gravity Climate, whose founding team includes Dr. Bracha Halaf, former Chief Scientist of Israel's Ministry of Energy, and Zafrir Yoeli, Co-Founder of Enlight, a $2B publicly traded renewable energy developer.

"What REplace is doing is revolutionary for the renewable energy industry," said Zafrir Yoeli, Managing Partner at Gravity Climate. "Their technology doesn't just help projects move faster-it empowers smarter, lower-risk development at scale. In a world racing to meet net-zero goals, platforms like REplace are essential infrastructure."

Additional participants in the round include Adam/a – the new climate tech fund backed by Crescendo Partners - as well as Techstars (follow-on), Malbec Ventures , and strategic angels from the solar and data center sectors.

With this funding, REplace will grow its engineering team, deepen U.S. presence, and expand AI across land and M&A. As the AI boom fuels demand for energy-intensive infrastructure, REplace unlocks real estate intelligence to scale clean power and data together. By compressing siting timelines from months to seconds, it delivers the speed and clarity developers need to succeed. REplace's AI-driven land intelligence is critical to scaling the next era of clean energy and compute.

REplace is an AI-powered platform on a mission to supercharge renewable energy development. By combining advanced site selection and project acquisition tools, REplace reduces development timelines from months to seconds, enabling smarter decisions and accelerating deployment. Founded in 2023, the platform is trusted by leading energy players including Iberdrola, EDF Renewables, and Doral Energy, and is helping build the next era of clean energy and compute.

