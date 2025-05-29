GENESIS SPOTLIGHTS FASHION AND STORYTELLING AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF AND JUST LIKE THAT... COMPANION SERIES, BEHIND THE LOOK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Iconic design is at the heart of Genesis, just as it is in the world of 'And Just Like That...'" said Amy Marentic, chief marketing officer, Genesis Motor America. "Our inclusion in 'Behind the Look' is a natural extension of our brand's passion for fashion, creativity, and storytelling. By aligning with a series that celebrates the artistry behind style, we're connecting with audiences who see design as both personal expression and cultural influence-values that deeply resonate with our customers."

As the presenting sponsor, Genesis brings its passion for elevated design and storytelling to the first-ever editorially driven companion series on Max. Conceived by famed costume designer Molly Rogers, "Behind the Look" was inspired by overwhelming fan demand to reveal the styling process behind the iconic fashion moments that define the show.

"We are thrilled to work with Genesis on Behind the Look to bring fans more of what they love about 'And Just Like That...'" said Twyla Huang Di-Simone, SVP of Brand Strategy and Solutions for Warner Bros. Discovery. "WBD is committed to enhancing the consumer experience through high quality, authentic program enhancements and Genesis's commitment to inspiration and self-discovery made them natural partners for the project. We are extremely proud of Behind the Look and excited for fans to draw their own inspiration from seeing even more of the process and thought behind the fashions "And Just Like That..." is famous for."

Fashion plays a central role in the series and offers viewers a deeper connection to the creative vision driving its cultural impact. Each episode features cast members discussing the inspiration and hidden meanings behind their characters' distinctive styles. Throughout the series, viewers follow style force Rogers in her equally stylish ride, the GV80 Coupe, hunting for fashion treasures, meeting with top designers, and curating more unforgettable looks with her design partner Danny Santiago for season 3 of "And Just Like That..."

"To have Genesis sponsor 'Behind the Look' was such a wonderful alignment with the 'And Just Like That...' brand," said Molly Rogers. "You want to partner with a company that has the same dedication to details, sophistication, and street cred as the clothing which has its own heralded legacy - and in Genesis we shared the same set of principles. Genesis - the best accessory ever!"

The 12-episode companion series will air weekly alongside each new episode of "And Just Like That..." under the 'Extras' tab on the show's Max page, marking the first time custom-sponsored content has been featured in this format on Max.

The partnership also includes social distribution across "And Just Like That..." Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X and Threads , and Max YouTube channels, along with the official "And Just Like That..." costume design Instagram account (@andjustlikethatcostumes).

New episodes of And Just Like That... debut weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale on August 14.

Canvas Worldwide, Genesis' media agency, secured this comprehensive partnership for the brand that includes the extensive linear and social media packages, along with the custom vehicle integrations in the companion series supporting "And Just Like That..."

