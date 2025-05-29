Golden Key Group Awarded Contract To Develop Texas Emergency Management Leadership Academy

RESTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Key Group (GKG), a trusted provider of workforce transformation and leadership development solutions, has been awarded a contract by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to design and deliver the TDEM Leadership Academy Training Program. This major initiative will cultivate a resilient, agile leadership pipeline across the state's emergency management community.

Through this new partnership, GKG will develop and implement a comprehensive training program encompassing both basic and advanced leadership development. Delivered in multiple configurations-including in-person, virtual, and blended-learning formats-the Academy is designed to meet the diverse needs of TDEM personnel operating in high-pressure environments.

"We are honored to support TDEM's mission of building a stronger, more prepared leadership community," said Gretchen McCracken , CEO of Golden Key Group. "This program will serve as a cornerstone for long-term leadership development in one of the most critical sectors-emergency management. As a former first responder, this endeavor is near and dear to my heart"

Structured around progressive modules, the Academy will focus on key competencies such as leading through crisis, communication, agility, accountability, and emotional intelligence. All content will be grounded in proven adult learning principles and instructional design models and will comply with Section 508 accessibility standards to ensure accessible learning experiences.

"This isn't just a about create any Leadership Academy; it's a readiness strategy for the people who lead when it matters most," said Donnielle DeMesme, Vice President of Learning & Development at GKG. "We're designing grounded, mission-first learning that equips leaders to act with clarity, courage, and calm under pressure."

This contract marks a meaningful expansion of GKG's leadership development footprint in the emergency management and public safety space and reaffirms the company's commitment to client collaboration, delivery excellence, and innovation in adult learning.

About Golden Key Group

GKG is a leading provider of HR solutions, specializing in human capital management, employee training and development, and workforce strategy. Dedicated to excellence, integrity, and client-driven results, GKG empowers businesses and government agencies with the expertise needed to strengthen their workforce, enhance operational efficiency, and drive long-term success in an evolving employment landscape.

SOURCE Golden Key Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED