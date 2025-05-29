Atmosphere Approves Natural Refrigerants Label For Refplus

ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Quality Label RefPlus

The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.

- Mathieu Cardinal, CEO and President of RefPlusBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ATMOsphere , a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants, has approved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for RefPlus, a Canadian manufacturer of commercial and light industrial refrigeration equipment.“We believe that the future of refrigeration resides in the use of natural refrigerants while also maximizing energy efficiency,” said Mathieu Cardinal, CEO and President of RefPlus.“We are thrilled with the opportunity to contribute to, and benefit from, the ATMO Approved Label. It represents a natural extension of our corporate mission and enhances our recognition as a leader in the development of natural refrigerants in our industry.”The ATMO Approved label, launched in June 2022, was created to offer a global benchmark for identifying leading manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components. In 2024, the label's scope expanded to include contractors and installers. In 2025, the model for the label was updated to quantify avoided TFA (trifluoroacetic acid) emissions thanks to an approved company's use of natural refrigerants.A CO2 'pioneer'RefPlus, which is headquartered near Montreal, began building CO2 (R744) refrigeration equipment in the early 2010s. Phillip Walker, General Manager of the Montreal-based commercial and industrial refrigeration contractor Groupe TechnoRef4 , called RefPlus“the Canadian pioneer for R744 evaporators and gas coolers.”“Our business has a long-standing relationship of more than 10 years with [RefPlus], and we will continue to execute successful projects with their products and support,” said Walker.“The RefPlus team integrates well into our projects and requirements.”In addition to evaporators and gas coolers, RefPlus recently launched a CO2 condensing unit . The new line offers operations for low-temperature applications between −25 and −15°F (−31.7 and −26.1°C) with capacities ranging from 63‒379MBH (19‒111kW/5.3‒31.6TR); medium-temperature (MT) applications between 15 and 25°F (−9.4 and −3.9°C) with capacities from 85‒711MBH and high-temperature between 30 and 40°F (−1.1 and 4.4°C) with capacities from 113‒740MBHDominic Desrosiers, Sales Manager at the Montreal-based HVAC&R distributor the Master Group, said RefPlus's CO2 condensing unit“made it possible” to use natural refrigerants for a supermarket distribution center project it was working on.“RefPlus made sure everything was properly set up to ensure the system operates safely,” said Desrosiers.“There was even a user training session at the factory before delivery.”Quantifying PFAS/TFAA notable addition to the 2025 label criteria is the focus on eliminating PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which include TFA, a byproduct of the atmospheric degradation of many HFO and HFC refrigerants. Recent research has deemed TFA a“planetary boundary threat” due to its potential risks to human and environmental health.“The label criteria around PFAS acknowledges what companies are doing to ensure they are PFAS-free,” said Marc Chasserot, CEO and Founder of ATMOsphere.“ATMO Approved companies have the vision and leadership required to navigate the market today and help [organizations] move away from PFAS and global-warming synthetic alternatives.”Best-in-class certificationThe ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers and contractors market products and services to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace. Certified organizations can display the label on products, marketing materials, email signatures and trade show booths, boosting their visibility and helping end users identify best-in-class suppliers.To qualify, companies must demonstrate excellence across four pillars:● Company vision – a commitment to natural refrigerants as a core business.● Customer satisfaction – positive end-user testimonials confirming reliability and performance.● Measurable impact – mitigation of CO2 and TFA emissions.● Proactive training – investment in employee and stakeholder education.Additional information on the 2025 label and the registration form can be found below.RefPlus is the 11th company to be approved for the ATMO Approved label in 2025, joining Novum, OLAB, Nihon Netsugen Systems, SURE Solutions, Refra, Fenagy, GTS, Equans Kältetechnik, Zudek and ENNS Industrial Refrigeration.About RefPlusLeader in the manufacturing of custom refrigeration equipment, RefPlus takes pride in designing and supplying performance products adapted to your specific needs. With its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and strong design and engineering capabilities, RefPlus builds the best quality refrigeration products on the North American market and delivers the best lead times in the industry.At RefPlus, we are treating“sustainability” as an important objective in our strategy and operations to increase growth and global competitiveness. This is why we are developing solutions to reduce energy use and emissions, such as the use of natural refrigerants, namely CO2.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

