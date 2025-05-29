Nebraska Spine + Pain Center Introduces Omaha's Most Comfortable MRI Experience With New MAGNETOM Free.Max
OMAHA, Neb., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Spine + Pain Center is proud to announce the installation of the MAGNETOM Free, Siemens' next-generation MRI system. As the only Free in the Omaha metro area, this state-of-the-art scanner features an unprecedented 80 cm bore, the largest available, to deliver unmatched patient comfort and superior image quality.
"Our mission is to make advanced imaging as accessible and stress-free as possible," said Dr. Timothy A. Burd, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Nebraska Spine + Pain Center. "With the MAGNETOM Free, we can welcome patients who might otherwise defer or avoid imaging due to claustrophobia, weight concerns, or anxiety."
Unlike older MRI machines, the MAGNETOM Free has a much wider opening, making it easier for patients to relax during the scan. Whether you're a parent bringing in a child, someone who experiences claustrophobia, or a person with a larger body size, this machine is designed to help you feel more at ease.
In addition to being more comfortable, the Free produces clear, high-quality images that help doctors quickly and accurately understand what's causing a patient's pain or discomfort. This means fewer repeat scans, faster answers, and better care, all in one convenient location.
The new MRI system also allows the team at Nebraska Spine + Pain Center to offer quicker scheduling and shorter exam times, so patients can get back to their daily lives faster.
About Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for pain in the neck and back throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. We believe in treating patients the way we'd want our own family treated: with honest, compassionate, and authentic care. The Omaha main office features on-site MRI, CT and a collaborative team of physicians, therapists and interventional specialists dedicated to restoring function and improving quality of life.
Media Contact:
Zach Peters
Marketing Coordinator
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
Phone: (402) 496-0404
Email: [email protected]
For Referrals & Scheduling:
Referring providers may order MRI exams or request imaging protocols via our website at or by calling (402) 496-0404.
