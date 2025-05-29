Panasonic To Showcase ADVANC-R® Vacuum Insulation Panel At AIA 2025, Setting New Standard In Low-Slope Roofing Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to exhibit its, a next-generation vacuum insulation panel (VIP), at the upcoming. Designed for today's high-performance building demands, ADVANC-R® delivers an industry-leading R-Value of 66 in a remarkably thin profile at 0.94" (24mm) thickness - redefining how architects and specifiers approach low-slope roofing insulation.

Panasonic ADVANC-R vacuum insulation panel

AIA attendees can experience ADVANC-R® firsthand at Booth #777 on June 5–6 , where Panasonic will demonstrate how the technology unlocks new potential for both new construction and re-roofing projects , especially those facing height restrictions and evolving energy codes.

"As building envelopes become more complex and space constraints more common, ADVANC-R® provides a smart, code-compliant solution that delivers maximum thermal efficiency without sacrificing design flexibility," said Jerry Coriano, Senior Product Manager, Food Chain and Building Products Division, Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America. "It's more than insulation - it's an enabling technology that supports sustainable and space-sensitive architecture."

ADVANC-R®: Built for Modern Roofing Challenges

ADVANC-R® is engineered to help building professionals meet - and exceed - strict energy efficiency standards while preserving valuable roof height and interior volume.

Ultra-High R-Value of 66 for maximum thermal performance



Ideal for retrofit and re-roofing projects with height limitations



Space-saving design supports energy optimization in new builds



Certified by Intertek ETL and Factory Mutual (FM)

Listed in MasterSpec for simplified specification

Whether the goal is energy retrofitting or maximizing usable space in new developments, ADVANC-R® gives architects and engineers a powerful tool to balance performance, sustainability, and practicality.

Visit Panasonic at AIA 2025

Join Panasonic at its AIA Booth #777 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center June 5–6 to explore how ADVANC-R® can be integrated into your next roofing system - and how it supports smarter, more efficient building solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Energy Transition, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at href="" rel="nofollow" panasonic/u

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

