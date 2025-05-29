Smart Mist USA Adds New Enclosures And Covers To Protect Misting Pumps Year Round

California-based company offers weather-resistant protection solutions for commercial property applications.

ORANGEVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Mist USA , a California-based outdoor cooling solutions provider, offers pump enclosures and covers designed to protect high-pressure misting systems from weather damage year-round. This offering addresses the growing demand from commercial property owners and managers seeking reliable protection for their misting equipment investments.

The company now offers two protection options: the Deluxe Pump Enclosure and an Economy Pump Cover (products/economy-enclosure ), both manufactured in the United States. These products address a critical need for commercial properties where misting systems face exposure to harsh weather conditions that can damage expensive equipment.

According to the company, the Deluxe Pump Enclosure accommodates the SM-100, SM-150, SM-200, and SM-300 pump models. The hand-crafted enclosure features premium exterior materials with four coats of ultra-premium paint, a hinged lid with stop chain, and a unique design that allows airflow through vents to prevent pump overheating. The unit includes legs with rubber feet to elevate pumps off the ground and keeps electrical connections dry and protected inside the enclosure.

"We developed these enclosures after recognizing that many commercial properties needed reliable protection for their misting systems," said Mr. Jeff Merrick, President of Smart Mist USA. "Property managers invest significantly in these systems, and weather exposure can lead to costly repairs or replacements."

The Economy Pump Cover provides UV-resistant PVC protection with a patented design that directs airflow around pumps to reduce operating temperatures. Strategically placed vent holes along the sides provide additional cooling airflow while protecting equipment from sun and rain damage.

Customer feedback has highlighted the importance of these protection solutions. "I purchased this system in late June. I made a mistake in ordering and Jeff took care of my problem on a Saturday. Great customer service. Pretty easy to install with a lot of steps up a ladder. The system works great, and the enclosure is perfect for my location. I would recommend Jeff and Smart Mist to anyone," stated Phillip A., a recent customer.

Another customer, Evelio T., noted: "I have to say this is a game changer so far, so good and Jeff was excellent in explaining the different options I had. And, yes I will recommend it; it's very easy to install if you follow the simple instructions."

Tom S. added: "I explored several different misting systems to install. And chose Smart Mist. The phone support and explanations for installation were exemplary. I would highly recommend them to anyone getting ready to install a system. You won't be disappointed! Thank you for your help."

The company's misting systems operate at 1000 PSI, providing effective cooling without excessive water usage. Smart Mist USA serves commercial and residential customers in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas, where high temperatures create demand for outdoor cooling solutions.

Smart Mist USA backs its products with comprehensive warranty coverage. Pumps carry a one-year or 800-hour warranty from the date of purchase, whichever comes first, for most models. All other components except nozzles receive six-month warranty coverage. The company maintains specific warranty conditions that require proper maintenance and exclude damage from improper installation, neglect, freezing temperatures, or exposure to direct sun and rain.

The company operates a 15-day return policy with specific conditions. Items must remain in the new condition with original packaging, and all returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee with customer-paid freight costs.

Smart Mist USA offers free shipping on all orders over $50, supporting accessibility for commercial property managers evaluating misting system solutions.

For more information or to place an order, contact us (pages/contact ) at +1 916-308-3856 or explore industry tips and insights at our Knowledge Center (blogs/knowledge-center ).

About Smart Mist USA

Smart Mist USA (pages/about-us ) was born on the hot summer days near Sacramento, California. Founder Jeff Merrick created the company after experiencing firsthand the limitations of store-bought misting systems that left his patio wet rather than comfortably cool. After experimenting with various setups for his own patio, Merrick created a solution that combined high-pressure technology with modern smart features to offer reliable misting systems that deliver exceptional cooling without soaking. Over the years, Smart Mist USA has become a trusted provider of advanced misting systems for residential and commercial use, helping customers enjoy their outdoor areas even during intense summer heat.

Smart Mist USA LLC

5835 Beech Ave. Orangevale, CA 95662



Jeff Merrick

Smart Mist USA

+1 916-308-3856

