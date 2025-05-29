Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cats can recognize their owner via scent

(MENAFN) A new research indicate that house cats could differentiate the scent of their owner and of someone they do not know.

The research, which is done by Tokyo University of Agriculture discovered that cats spent considerably more time smelling pipes that had the scent of strangers in comparison to the person who owns the cat.

This implies that cats can distinguish between known and unknown people to them by their scent. However, it is not obvious if they can pinpoint particular people, the scientists stated.

Cats are recognized to use their powerful olfactory sense to spot and speak with other cats, although scientists hadn’t looked more into if cats can additionally use it to discriminate between familiar and unfamiliar people.

Prior reteaches of human identification by cats have proven that they in fact are able to differentiate between voices, read people’s faces to find food, and alter their demeanor according to an individual person's mental condition that is known by the scent.

