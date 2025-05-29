403
Glacier Collapse Devastates Swiss Village
(MENAFN) The Swiss village of Blatten suffered extensive destruction after a glacier gave way on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Swiss broadcaster.
The sudden failure of the Birch Glacier unleashed a massive avalanche composed of mud, rocks, and ice, which engulfed a significant portion of the settlement.
Authorities reported that a man in his 60s was missing, and search efforts are currently ongoing.
Fortunately, no additional damage has been identified so far.
In response to the disaster, the State Council declared an official state of emergency, and military forces were mobilized to assist in the relief operations.
Prior to the collapse, the village had been evacuated on May 19 as a preventive safety measure.
The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) characterized the incident as "one of the largest mass movements ever recorded," emphasizing that the seismic activity generated by the event was still "clearly measurable" even from several hundred kilometers away, extending beyond Switzerland’s borders.
