AIBY Launches Epicscale Publisher For Consumer App Developers

MIAMI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIBY , a leading American co-founding company in the mobile app industry, has announced the launch of EpicScale , a new publishing company dedicated to empowering app creators with comprehensive marketing and operational support.

By leveraging in-house resources, EpicScale offers solutions across key areas such as user acquisition, ASO, business intelligence, monetization, and creative production. Additionally, the publisher provides funding and may assist developers with the key steps they need to take to ensure a product meets applicable store requirements and policies, streamlining their path to a global market.

"We're excited to introduce EpicScale, which embodies the expertise we've built over the years," said Dmitry Lepeshko, VP of Marketing at AIBY. "Our goal is to enable developers to focus on their products while we take care of the marketing to help them thrive in today's competitive landscape."

Among the results of the publisher's support of developers is the promotion of RemoTV, a fast-growing app that has seen remarkable outcomes since partnering with the publisher.

"EpicScale is a strategic partner for us," said a representative from the RemoTV app. "Their holistic marketing approach helped us grow our app revenue to $400K monthly from the ground."

The launch of EpicScale marks a strategic move by AIBY to expand its presence in the consumer app market, which is a key part of the company's long-term vision. Furthermore, EpicScale arrives at a pivotal time for the mobile app industry-Sensor Tower predicts that, by 2026, non-game apps will account for the majority of iOS spending. This shift highlights the growing demand for specialized publishing services that can help app developers navigate evolving market trends and seize new opportunities.

The publishing team is looking to expand its network and build strong partnerships with non-game mobile projects across a range of categories, including productivity, education, lifestyle, wellness, and health.

To collaborate, please fill out the form on epicscale .

About EpicScale:

EpicScale is a US-based mobile app publishing company, backed by the investment and expertise of AIBY, the industry-leading publisher behind globally recognized consumer apps.

About AIBY:

AIBY is a leading American co-founding company that excels in building, acquiring, and operating top-tier consumer apps and gaming businesses on a global scale. The company has a diverse, award-winning portfolio with over 2 billion downloads and is the Top Publisher in the U.S. per data in 2024. In addition to its internal app development unit, AIBY encompasses specialized publishing, M&A, and a dynamic venture studio.

SOURCE EpicScale

