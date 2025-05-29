Vocational Nurse Training Provider Boosts Mental Health Support For Aspiring Health Care Professionals

The Nurse Academy partners with Uwill to increase mental health support for aspiring nurses as the sector works to improve wellness and reduce burnout and stress

NATICK, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurse Academy , a fast-growing provider of vocational nursing credentials working to close the healthcare workforce gap in California, today, announced a new collaboration with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to expand the academy's mental health support for its nursing students. Through the new partnership, learners will be able to access Uwill's proprietary technology, which facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on students' individual needs and preferences.

"The Nurse Academy is excited to provide our students with the mental health support they deserve, with the goal of creating a nurturing classroom and a safe environment," said Sherry Do, MSN, AGNP-C , school administrator and co-founder of the Nursing Academy . "These resources play a crucial role in enhancing student outcomes throughout their educational journeys."

According to 2025 data out of the National Library of Medicine, mental health and professional burnout remains a critical challenge for both nursing professionals and students. Nearly 27% of nursing students report experiencing some kind of mental health challenge, with nearly 50% reporting trouble sleeping, 32% reporting burnout symptoms, and 29% reporting depression.

To strengthen mental health support among these aspiring health care professionals, the Nursing Academy has engaged Uwill, one of the largest providers of digital mental health and wellness services for students. Using a proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, on-demand medical care, prescription management, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students at 400+ institutions worldwide including leading nursing institutions such as Frontier Nursing University, Good Samaritan College of Nursing, Hondros College of Nursing, and Mount Carmel College Of Nursing.

"Supporting students pursuing degrees in health care professions is more critical than ever," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill . "Clinical programs face unique challenges, and providing them with tailored mental health resources ensures they can thrive academically and personally as they prepare for roles that our health care system needs."

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. In 2024, Uwill was recognized as the 27th fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, and the 18th fastest growing in North America according to Deloitte. In 2025, Uwill was awarded as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 400+ institutions worldwide, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill .

