Global Buy Now, Pay Later BNPL Fraud Prevention Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities By 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market Landscape Look Like?

The impressive expansion of the buy now, pay later bnpl fraud prevention market has been one of the recent marvels in the financial technology sector. The market size has grown exponentially from $3.99 billion in 2024 to a projected $4.97 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.8%. This historic growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for digital identity solutions, the surge in ransomware attacks, proliferation of mobile devices, burgeoning demand for buy now, pay later services, and high-security standards.

What Does The Future Outlook Of The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market Look Like?

The impressive growth trajectory of the BNPL fraud prevention market is expected to continue its pace in the next few years. Forecasts predict the market will reach a staggering size of $11.92 billion by the year 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.4%. This predicted growth can be linked to increased cross-border transactions, escalating target-based cyber-attacks, rising instances of synthetic identity fraud, and the growing ubiquity of contactless payments. Major trends driving this predicted growth encompass initiatives like potential threat identification, government-backed cloud adoption, multi-cloud deployments, the integration of blockchain technologies, and hybrid cloud deployments.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market?

Another key driver for this market is the rise of digital payments, which has been fueled by the rampant adoption of smartphones and the ubiquity of internet connectivity. Digital payments, notably transactions conducted electronically without the use of physical cash like mobile wallets, debit or credit cards, online banking, and contactless payments, are increasing at a swift pace. This makes BNPL fraud detection a necessity, helping to prevent unauthorized or deceptive transactions and safeguarding both merchants and consumers from financial losses or reputational damage. According to a report published by Visa Inc. in March 2025, Visa's Tap to Phone service in the UK had grown by 320%, dwarfing the global adoption rate of 200%, thereby showcasing how digital payments are fueling the growth of the BNPL fraud prevention market.

Who Are The Primary Industry Players In The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market?

Dominating the BNPL fraud prevention market are several major companies, namely Amazon Inc., ICICI Bank Limited, RELX Inc., NICE Ltd., Fair Isaac Corporation, Pine Labs Private Limited, PayU Payments Private Limited, PayU Finance India Private Limited, One97 Communications Limited, Checkout Ltd., Trulioo Information Services Inc., Seon Technologies Ltd., Kount Inc., Quick Heal Technologies Limited, DataVisor Inc., and Ekata Inc, among others.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market?

Focusing on cutting-edge technology, companies are developing machine learning-integrated fraud prevention solutions. These systems continually learn and adapt to changing fraud patterns, enabling real-time detection of suspicious activities. For instance, in February 2022, Outseer, a US-based fraud prevention company, launched the Outseer Emerging Payments, a machine learning-integrated fraud prevention solution. This system is designed to offer continuous authentication throughout the digital payments process, facilitating secure BNPL transactions and deterring a wide range of fraud scenarios that extend beyond traditional card-not-present CNP transactions.

How Is The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market Segmented?

The primary BNPL fraud prevention offerings could be categorized into solutions and consulting services. These solutions can be deployed both on the cloud and on-premises, catering to various industry needs and new account abuses, synthetic identity fraud, account takeovers, fraudulent chargebacks, transaction laundering, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The BNPL Fraud Prevention Market?

In 2024, North America had the lion's share of the global BNPL fraud prevention market. The geographical segments covered in this report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

