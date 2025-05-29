403
Greek-born brand Crepa Crepa makes its debut in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) Crepa Crepa, the renowned Greek-born creperie brand known for its crisp, handcrafted crepes and indulgent sweet and savoury creations, has officially opened its first UAE-based store in Abu Dhabi at My City Centre Masdar in Masdar City.
Bringing the authentic European-style street food experience to the capital, Crepa Crepa invites guests to enjoy live-prepared crepes, pancakes, and waffles made fresh with premium ingredients and global inspiration. Whether craving sweet or savoury, guests can expect crisp, paper-thin crepes filled with wide-ranging tempting flavours that see visitors through breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Founded on the Greek island of Kos in 1997, Crepa Crepa began as an 8-square-meter shop called ‘La Creper’e’. Its signature crepes, based on a secret recipe, quickly drew crowds and sparked a regional food trend. Since then, the brand has grown to encompass eight locations across Greece and expanded internationally to Cyprus and Tunisia. The Abu Dhabi debut marks another milestone in the b’and’s journey.
“More than just crepes, we bring an experience rooted in culture, quality, and cre”tivity,” said Dimitris Bezas, Director of Operatio–s at FPC – the operating group of Crepa Crepa UAE.
He added: “Our savoury menu is inspired by international culinary traditions&nbs–;– from Indian tikka masala and Mexican burrito crepes to creamy chicken Philly and Italian pizza-style options, while our sweet menu celebrates premium chocolates, fruits, and desserts with flavours like strawberry cheesecake, BISCO (praline mixed with Oreo), Dubai Chocolate with kataifi and pistachio cream, and a unique flavour, Greek Chios Mastiha cr”am.”
For those who prefer a savoury bite, highlights from the savoury crepe menu include the four cheeses with gouda, feta, parmesan, and Roquefort, the Texas BBQ, and the creamy chicken Philly, plus plenty more.
There are also breakfast pancake options with turkey ham and eggs, o‘ the ‘Greek Island’pancake’ with pizza sauce, feta, and olives, plus more, which all pair perfectly ’ith Crepa’s unique range of Greek coffees incluing Fredo Espresso and Fred– Cappucino – iced espresso topped with a creamy milk foam, ideal for enjoying o’ a hot summer’s day to start the morning.
For guests who enjoy the sweeter things in life, must-try sweet crepe and pancake options include white chocolate Oreo, crispy toffee caramel with praline, apple pie, praline with banana, strawberry cheesecake, and classic maple syrup, plus more.
Crepa Crepa also prides itself&nbs‘;on offering a ’create your own’ option, allowing guests to fully customize their sweet or savoury treat. Designed to be thin, cris’y, and light, Crepa’s crepes are indulgent yet easy to enjoy without being too heavy.
With its unique flavour combinations, deep-rooted passion and warm Mediterranean hospitality, Crepa Crepa is now open and welcoming guests to its store in Abu Dhabi, and is also available for delivery via Deliveroo and Talabat.
Crepa Crepa is located on the Ground Floor of My City Centre Masdar, Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and is open daily. For further information, please visit , e-mail ..., follow @crepacrepa.uae on social media, or find on Deliveroo here
