403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mayor declares Ukrainian drones moving towards Moscow shot down
(MENAFN) A major drone offensive targeting Moscow was launched by Ukraine late Wednesday into early Thursday, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. In multiple updates on Telegram, Sobyanin confirmed that Russian air defenses had intercepted at least 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approaching the capital. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.
Russia’s Defense Ministry noted that the drone incursions were widespread, impacting multiple regions including Orlov, Crimea, Ryazan, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Lipetsk. Between 4 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 249 drones were reportedly neutralized across Russian territory.
The drone threat disrupted operations at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports, forcing temporary closures. In Domodedovo district, a drone fragment landed on a kindergarten property, prompting an evacuation of 98 children and staff. No injuries were reported, according to local officials.
Footage circulated online appears to show drones flying toward Moscow, with one video capturing the mid-air detonation of a UAV.
This marks another large-scale drone attack by Ukraine, reminiscent of a similar operation earlier in May just before events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II. While most drones in that incident were intercepted, one did strike a residential building in southern Moscow—again, with no casualties reported.
Subsequent drone strikes earlier in the month also resulted in widespread disruption to air travel, leaving thousands of passengers delayed or stranded due to mass flight cancellations and airport closures.
Russia’s Defense Ministry noted that the drone incursions were widespread, impacting multiple regions including Orlov, Crimea, Ryazan, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Lipetsk. Between 4 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 249 drones were reportedly neutralized across Russian territory.
The drone threat disrupted operations at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports, forcing temporary closures. In Domodedovo district, a drone fragment landed on a kindergarten property, prompting an evacuation of 98 children and staff. No injuries were reported, according to local officials.
Footage circulated online appears to show drones flying toward Moscow, with one video capturing the mid-air detonation of a UAV.
This marks another large-scale drone attack by Ukraine, reminiscent of a similar operation earlier in May just before events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II. While most drones in that incident were intercepted, one did strike a residential building in southern Moscow—again, with no casualties reported.
Subsequent drone strikes earlier in the month also resulted in widespread disruption to air travel, leaving thousands of passengers delayed or stranded due to mass flight cancellations and airport closures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment