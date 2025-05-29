Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mayor declares Ukrainian drones moving towards Moscow shot down


2025-05-29 08:04:50
(MENAFN) A major drone offensive targeting Moscow was launched by Ukraine late Wednesday into early Thursday, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. In multiple updates on Telegram, Sobyanin confirmed that Russian air defenses had intercepted at least 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approaching the capital. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Russia’s Defense Ministry noted that the drone incursions were widespread, impacting multiple regions including Orlov, Crimea, Ryazan, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Lipetsk. Between 4 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 249 drones were reportedly neutralized across Russian territory.

The drone threat disrupted operations at Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports, forcing temporary closures. In Domodedovo district, a drone fragment landed on a kindergarten property, prompting an evacuation of 98 children and staff. No injuries were reported, according to local officials.

Footage circulated online appears to show drones flying toward Moscow, with one video capturing the mid-air detonation of a UAV.

This marks another large-scale drone attack by Ukraine, reminiscent of a similar operation earlier in May just before events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II. While most drones in that incident were intercepted, one did strike a residential building in southern Moscow—again, with no casualties reported.

Subsequent drone strikes earlier in the month also resulted in widespread disruption to air travel, leaving thousands of passengers delayed or stranded due to mass flight cancellations and airport closures.

