Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-574 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN-574 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-574 on May 29:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PN 318249 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PO 318249

PP 318249

PR 318249

PS 318249

PT 318249

PU 318249

PV 318249

PW 318249

PX 318249

PY 318249

PZ 318249

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

PT 322515 (PATTAMBI)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

1) PN 115402

2) PO 489132

3) PP 584319

4) PR 347080

5) PS 317701

6) PT 102847

7) PU 145340

8) PV 382740

9) PW 863110

10) PX 253157

11) PY 793467

12) PZ 257828

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0030 0851 0916 4662 5748 5847 6391 6930 7217 7257 7945 8267 8390 8599 8625 8706 9168 9502

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0763 1214 1261 1513 1634 1841 1984 2233 2568 2651 2725 2773 3190 3777 3903 4023 4258 4611 6654 7150 7609 8185 8572 8646 8666 8986 9154 9217 9525 9527

6th Prize: Rs 500

5314 9514 2505 3629 8126 7138 0709 6827 6280 1591 8516 2117 5077 6275 6278 5274 9790 9944 6229 9879 7233 7147 6441 5195 5079 7686 0657 0710 2839 1766 9570 6988 3870 3236 7809 0841...

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.