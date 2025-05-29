AAP MP Raghav Chadha Invited To Speak At 'Ideas For India' Conference In London

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has been invited to speak at the prestigious 'Ideas for India' Conference 2025, to be held on May 30 at the Royal Lancaster London.

Hosted by a leading UK-based think tank, Bridge India, the conference is a flagship event of India Week -- an influential global forum focused on India's economic and geopolitical journey.

India Week brings together over 1,100 global changemakers, including policymakers, business leaders, investors, academics, and members of the Indian diaspora.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha is slated to participate in a high-level discussion on India in a Multipolar World, where he will share his perspective on India's strategic autonomy, growing global influence, and the country's position as a bridge between the Global North and South.

He will also highlight India's recent achievements in defence and diplomacy, including the success of Operation Sindoor, and the role of technology and youth-led governance in shaping India's future.

On his participation at the event, Raghav Chadha said, "As global economic dynamics shift and the world adjusts to new geopolitical realities, India continues to stand out as a key driver of growth. At a time when nations are rethinking trade relationships and supply chain resilience, the UK and India have a unique opportunity to deepen their partnership in meaningful, future-oriented ways. With renewed dialogue -- particularly around the UK-India Free Trade Agreement -- feels both timely and essential. I'm looking forward to engaging with leaders across sectors at Ideas for India 2025 to explore how we can collectively shape this next chapter of India's development."

Highlighting India's military power in Operation Sindoor, Chadha said, "India's recent defence advancements, exemplified by the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, have showcased the nation's growing self-reliance and technological prowess. The operation not only demonstrated India's tactical military success but also served as a powerful endorsement of its indigenous defence capabilities."