Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has vowed that Moscow will continue to support Orthodox Christians in Ukraine amid what he described as growing religious persecution by Kiev’s authorities.Speaking at a Russian Foreign Ministry event on Tuesday marking Orthodox Easter, Lavrov sharply criticized Ukraine’s treatment of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), accusing the government of pushing the church toward dissolution and enabling attacks on its institutions, clergy, and followers.“The Kiev regime has essentially brought the UOC to the edge of legal extinction,” Lavrov said, claiming churches are being seized, desecrated, and subjected to violence. He specifically condemned efforts by Ukrainian authorities to take control of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine’s most historic monastery.Lavrov further accused several European nations of tacitly supporting this crackdown, warning that “neo-Nazism and Satanism” are resurfacing in the region.“Russia will not abandon Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful,” he stated. “We will defend their legal rights and ensure that canonical Orthodoxy remains a vital part of Ukraine’s spiritual identity.”Ukraine has accused the UOC of retaining links to Moscow, despite the church’s 2022 declaration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. In response, Kiev has pursued measures such as arresting clergy and raiding churches — most notably at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, which houses important religious relics.In 2023, President Vladimir Zelensky signed a law allowing the state to ban religious groups associated with hostile governments, a move widely interpreted as targeting the UOC. Zelensky defended the action as essential for preserving Ukraine’s “spiritual independence” during the ongoing conflict with Russia.Kiev has meanwhile lent its support to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which both the UOC and Russian Orthodox Church consider illegitimate.The United Nations has expressed concern over religious freedom in Ukraine, especially in light of laws that allow the government to suppress specific religious institutions.

